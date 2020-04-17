Insider Buying: The Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1232) Vice Chairman & CEO Just Bought 114% More Shares

Potential Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1232) shareholders may wish to note that the Vice Chairman & CEO, Kam Wong, recently bought HK$973k worth of stock, paying HK$0.51 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 114%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

See our latest analysis for Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Kam Wong was the biggest purchase of Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of HK$0.54. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about HK$0.56. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:1232 Recent Insider Trading April 17th 2020 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings insiders own about HK$158m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Of course Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.