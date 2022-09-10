Insider Buying: The The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Independent Non-Executive Director Just Bought AU$50k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Independent Non-Executive Director, Anne Brennan, recently bought AU$50k worth of stock, for AU$4.17 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

GPT Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, MD & Director Robert Johnston for AU$500k worth of shares, at about AU$5.30 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$4.22. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While GPT Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.2% of GPT Group shares, worth about AU$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GPT Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of GPT Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for GPT Group (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

