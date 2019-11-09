Insider Buying: The Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Independent Chairman of the Board Just Bought US$109k Worth Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Claes Bjork, recently paid US$27.19 per share to buy US$109k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Granite Construction

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director David Kelsey for US$151k worth of shares, at about US$30.21 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$27.95 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$661k for 23456 shares. But insiders sold 3300 shares worth US$175k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Granite Construction insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.0% of Granite Construction shares, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Granite Construction Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Granite Construction we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Granite Construction.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

