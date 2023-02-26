Insider Buying: The GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Non-Executive Director Just Bought 17% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Richard Thornton, the Non-Executive Director of GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) recently shelled out AU$91k to buy stock, at AU$1.83 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 17%.

GWA Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD, CEO & Director Urs Meyerhans bought AU$155k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.38 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.72 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months GWA Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$2.14. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of GWA Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. GWA Group insiders own about AU$25m worth of shares. That equates to 5.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The GWA Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest GWA Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that GWA Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

