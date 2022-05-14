Insider Buying: The Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) President Just Bought 5.5% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) President, Gregory Trepp, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, for US$9.99 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 5.5%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Paul Furlow for US$191k worth of shares, at about US$11.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$9.55). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Hamilton Beach Brands Holding insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 27% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding shares, worth about US$36m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

