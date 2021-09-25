Insider Buying: The Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Chief Financial Officer Just Bought 12% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Georgia Erbez, the Chief Financial Officer of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) recently shelled out US$83k to buy stock, at US$8.10 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 12%.

Harpoon Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Georgia Erbez is the biggest insider purchase of Harpoon Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$7.96 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Georgia Erbez.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Harpoon Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Harpoon Therapeutics insiders have about 1.2% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.1m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Harpoon Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Harpoon Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Harpoon Therapeutics (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

