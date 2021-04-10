Insider Buying: The Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) CEO & Director Just Bought 35% More Shares

Potential Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Director, Timothy Roberts, recently bought UK£100k worth of stock, paying UK£2.69 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 35%.

Henry Boot Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by CEO & Director Timothy Roberts was not the only time they bought Henry Boot shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of UK£100k worth of shares at a price of UK£2.44 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£2.80), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Henry Boot insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Henry Boot

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Henry Boot insiders own 20% of the company, worth about UK£75m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Henry Boot Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Henry Boot shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Henry Boot you should be aware of.

