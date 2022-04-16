Insider Buying: The Hydrix Limited (ASX:HYD) Non-Executive Director Just Bought 14% More Shares

Potential Hydrix Limited (ASX:HYD) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Julie King, recently bought AU$250k worth of stock, paying AU$0.10 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 14%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hydrix

Notably, that recent purchase by Julie King is the biggest insider purchase of Hydrix shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.099. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Julie King was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Does Hydrix Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 25% of Hydrix shares, worth about AU$4.9m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hydrix Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Hydrix we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Hydrix.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

