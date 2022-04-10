Insider Buying: The Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Independent Chair Just Bought 527% More Shares

Potential Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chair, Mark McDade, recently bought US$300k worth of stock, paying US$7.10 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 527%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Icosavax

Notably, that recent purchase by Mark McDade is the biggest insider purchase of Icosavax shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$9.10. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Icosavax insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$10.25 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.1% of Icosavax shares, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Icosavax Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Icosavax insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Icosavax (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

