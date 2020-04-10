Insider Buying: The Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (HKG:776) Chairman of the Board Just Bought 2.0% More Shares

Potential Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (HKG:776) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman of the Board, Ting Kong Cheng, recently bought HK$3.8m worth of stock, paying HK$1.04 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.0%.

Imperium Group Global Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairman of the Board Ting Kong Cheng was not their only acquisition of Imperium Group Global Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of HK$187m worth of shares at a price of HK$1.04 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of HK$1.33. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Ting Kong Cheng purchased 183.07m shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$1.04. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:776 Recent Insider Trading April 10th 2020 More

Insider Ownership of Imperium Group Global Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Imperium Group Global Holdings insiders own 62% of the company, currently worth about HK$239m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Imperium Group Global Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Imperium Group Global Holdings. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Imperium Group Global Holdings. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Imperium Group Global Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

