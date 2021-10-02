Insider Buying: The Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Non-Executive Independent Director Just Bought 100% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Allan Brackin, the Non-Executive Independent Director of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) recently shelled out AU$80k to buy stock, at AU$1.61 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 100%, which is arguably a good sign.

Integrated Research Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Non-Executive Independent Director Allan Brackin was not their only acquisition of Integrated Research shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$107k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.14 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.69 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Integrated Research insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around AU$1.68. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Integrated Research Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 33% of Integrated Research shares, worth about AU$95m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Integrated Research Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Integrated Research we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Integrated Research that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

