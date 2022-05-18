Insider Buying: The Interfor Corporation (TSE:IFP) Senior VP & CFO Just Bought 68% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Interfor Corporation (TSE:IFP) should definitely note that the Senior VP & CFO, Richard Pozzebon, recently paid CA$33.39 per share to buy CA$540k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 68%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Interfor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Richard Pozzebon was the biggest purchase of Interfor shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$34.92 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Interfor share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 31.35k shares for CA$961k. But insiders sold 4.00k shares worth CA$111k. Overall, Interfor insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Interfor

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Interfor insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about CA$12m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Interfor Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Interfor we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Interfor.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

