Insider Buying: The IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) Non-Executive Director Just Bought 1.7% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Anthony Smith, the Non-Executive Director of IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) recently shelled out AU$137k to buy stock, at AU$0.30 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.7%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

IODM Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Anthony Smith was the biggest purchase of IODM shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.37. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Anthony Smith purchased 1.46m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.22. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume

Does IODM Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. IODM insiders own about AU$75m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IODM Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest IODM insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for IODM (3 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

