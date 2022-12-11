Insider Buying: The IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Director Just Bought CA$150k Worth Of Shares

Potential IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) shareholders may wish to note that the Director, Peter Netupsky, recently bought CA$150k worth of stock, paying CA$3.33 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

IsoEnergy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Richard Patricio made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$190k worth of shares at a price of CA$3.79 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$2.97. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Notably Richard Patricio was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 115.00k shares for CA$406k. On the other hand they divested 50.00k shares, for CA$185k. Overall, IsoEnergy insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of IsoEnergy

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$2.5m worth of IsoEnergy stock, about 0.8% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IsoEnergy Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on IsoEnergy stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that IsoEnergy has 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

