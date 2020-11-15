Insider Buying: John Bailey Just Spent US$102k On G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares

Potential G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shareholders may wish to note that insider John Bailey recently bought US$102k worth of stock, paying US$12.80 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At G1 Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by John Bailey was the biggest purchase of G1 Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$12.78 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months G1 Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.5% of G1 Therapeutics shares, worth about US$7.4m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The G1 Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that G1 Therapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that G1 Therapeutics has 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

