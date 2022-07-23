Insider Buying: John Forrest Just Spent AU$15m On Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Shares

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider John Forrest recently bought a whopping AU$15m worth of stock, at a price of AU$3.25. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 15%.

Bega Cheese Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by insider John Forrest was not the only time they bought Bega Cheese shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$108m worth of shares at a price of AU$5.41 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$3.40. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Bega Cheese insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Bega Cheese

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Bega Cheese insiders own 11% of the company, worth about AU$114m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bega Cheese Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Bega Cheese. Nice! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

