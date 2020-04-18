Insider Buying: Keith Peck Just Spent CA$100k On Central Timmins Exploration Corp. (CVE:CTEC) Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Keith Peck, a Central Timmins Exploration Corp. (CVE:CTEC) insider, recently shelled out CA$100k to buy stock, at CA$0.05 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 444%, which is good to see.

Central Timmins Exploration Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Keith Peck is the biggest insider purchase of Central Timmins Exploration shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.24. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Central Timmins Exploration insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Central Timmins Exploration Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Central Timmins Exploration insiders own about CA$332k worth of shares (which is 7.3% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Central Timmins Exploration Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Central Timmins Exploration stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Central Timmins Exploration. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Central Timmins Exploration (of which 4 are significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

