Insider Buying: The Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Independent Director Just Bought 234% More Shares

Those following along with Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by William Lambert, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$962k on stock at an average price of US$26.23. That purchase boosted their holding by 234%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kennametal

Notably, that recent purchase by William Lambert is the biggest insider purchase of Kennametal shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$26.07). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Kennametal insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Kennametal Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.7% of Kennametal shares, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kennametal Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Kennametal we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Kennametal and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

