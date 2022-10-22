Insider Buying: Kenneth Gray Just Spent AU$591k On QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) Shares

Potential QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) shareholders may wish to note that insider Kenneth Gray recently bought AU$591k worth of stock, paying AU$0.17 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 37%.

QuickFee Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Kenneth Gray was the biggest purchase of QuickFee shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.075). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months QuickFee insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.13. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does QuickFee Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. QuickFee insiders own about AU$6.2m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About QuickFee Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest QuickFee insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for QuickFee (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

