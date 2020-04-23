Insider Buying: King Man Ho Just Spent HK$1.0m On WE Solutions Limited (HKG:860) Shares

Potential WE Solutions Limited (HKG:860) shareholders may wish to note that insider King Man Ho recently bought HK$1.0m worth of stock, paying HK$0.41 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At WE Solutions

Notably, that recent purchase by insider King Man Ho was not the only time they bought WE Solutions shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid HK$0.32 per share in a HK$3.2m purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of HK$0.40. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the WE Solutions insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

WE Solutions insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about HK$0.37. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:860 Recent Insider Trading April 23rd 2020 More

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. WE Solutions insiders own about HK$833m worth of shares (which is 28% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The WE Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about WE Solutions. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing WE Solutions. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of WE Solutions.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

