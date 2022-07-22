Insider Buying: The Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Independent Director Just Bought CA$539k Worth Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) should definitely note that the Independent Director, John Whelen, recently paid CA$13.47 per share to buy CA$539k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kiwetinohk Energy

Notably, that recent purchase by John Whelen is the biggest insider purchase of Kiwetinohk Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$14.32 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Kiwetinohk Energy insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Kiwetinohk Energy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Kiwetinohk Energy

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.6% of Kiwetinohk Energy shares, worth about CA$23m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Kiwetinohk Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Kiwetinohk Energy shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kiwetinohk Energy. While conducting our analysis, we found that Kiwetinohk Energy has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

