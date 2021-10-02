Insider Buying: Kylie Mason Just Spent AU$155k On Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Shares

Investors who take an interest in Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) should definitely note that insider Kylie Mason recently paid AU$0.052 per share to buy AU$155k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 19%.

Complii FinTech Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Jason Peterson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$400k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.05 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.059. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$1.3m for 26.14m shares. But they sold 8.41m shares for AU$361k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Complii FinTech Solutions insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Complii FinTech Solutions

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Complii FinTech Solutions insiders own 52% of the company, worth about AU$9.2m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Complii FinTech Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Complii FinTech Solutions. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Complii FinTech Solutions you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

