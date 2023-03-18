Insider Buying: Linda Steinepreis Just Spent AU$56k On Zinc of Ireland NL (ASX:ZMI) Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Linda Steinepreis, a Zinc of Ireland NL (ASX:ZMI) insider, recently shelled out AU$56k to buy stock, at AU$0.028 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Zinc of Ireland Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Linda Steinepreis was the biggest purchase of Zinc of Ireland shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.028. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Zinc of Ireland insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Zinc of Ireland

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Zinc of Ireland insiders own about AU$726k worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zinc of Ireland Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Zinc of Ireland stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Zinc of Ireland.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

