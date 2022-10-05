Insider Buying: The Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Independent Director Just Bought 11,013% More Shares

Potential Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Harry Sloan, recently bought US$353k worth of stock, paying US$7.06 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 11,013%.

Check out our latest analysis for Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Harry Sloan is the biggest insider purchase of Lions Gate Entertainment shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$8.81), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Lions Gate Entertainment

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lions Gate Entertainment insiders own about US$59m worth of shares. That equates to 3.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Lions Gate Entertainment Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Lions Gate Entertainment shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Lions Gate Entertainment you should be aware of.

Story continues

But note: Lions Gate Entertainment may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here