Insider Buying: Mark Powell Just Spent NZ$52k On My Food Bag Group Limited (NZSE:MFB) Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Mark Powell, who is a company insider, recently bought NZ$52k worth of stock, for NZ$0.49 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Check out our latest analysis for My Food Bag Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At My Food Bag Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Mark Powell was the biggest purchase of My Food Bag Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of NZ$0.44. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While My Food Bag Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around NZ$0.61. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is NZ$0.44. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does My Food Bag Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that My Food Bag Group insiders own about NZ$8.2m worth of shares (which is 7.5% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

So What Do The My Food Bag Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that My Food Bag Group insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, My Food Bag Group has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

But note: My Food Bag Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here