Insider Buying: The Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Co-CEO & Director Just Bought US$62k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Co-CEO & Director, Thomas Gayner, recently bought US$62k worth of stock, for US$1,231 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Markel

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Anthony Markel for US$104k worth of shares, at about US$1,305 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1,287. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Anthony Markel was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$627k for 500.00 shares. But insiders sold 65.00 shares worth US$82k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Markel insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Markel Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Markel insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$363m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Markel Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Markel. One for the watchlist, at least! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Markel, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

