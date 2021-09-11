Insider Buying: The MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (TSE:DRDR) Co-Founder & Co-Executive Chair Just Bought CA$54k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (TSE:DRDR) Co-Founder & Co-Executive Chair, George Christodoulou, recently bought CA$54k worth of stock, for CA$2.48 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

View our latest analysis for MCI Onehealth Technologies

MCI Onehealth Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Co-Founder & Co-Executive Chair George Christodoulou was not the only time they bought MCI Onehealth Technologies shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$5.00 per share in a CA$2.0m purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$2.28). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While MCI Onehealth Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about CA$4.03 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

MCI Onehealth Technologies is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of MCI Onehealth Technologies

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. MCI Onehealth Technologies insiders own about CA$81m worth of shares (which is 73% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About MCI Onehealth Technologies Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about MCI Onehealth Technologies. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for MCI Onehealth Technologies (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course MCI Onehealth Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.