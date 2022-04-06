Insider Buying: The Montem Resources Limited (ASX:MR1) Independent Non-Executive Chairman Just Bought 33% More Shares

Potential Montem Resources Limited (ASX:MR1) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Mark Lochtenberg, recently bought AU$149k worth of stock, paying AU$0.051 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 33%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Montem Resources

Notably, that recent purchase by Mark Lochtenberg is the biggest insider purchase of Montem Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.033 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Mark Lochtenberg.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Montem Resources insiders own about AU$1.7m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Montem Resources Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Montem Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Montem Resources. For example, Montem Resources has 6 warning signs (and 4 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

