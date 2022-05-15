Insider Buying: The The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Independent Chairman of the Board Just Bought 24% More Shares

Those following along with The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Gregory Ebel, Independent Chairman of the Board of the company, who spent a stonking US$991k on stock at an average price of US$63.49. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 24%.

Mosaic Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Gregory Ebel was the biggest purchase of Mosaic shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$62.29). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Gregory Ebel.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Mosaic

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Mosaic shares, worth about US$81m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mosaic Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Mosaic insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Mosaic is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

