Insider Buying: The National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Independent Non-Executive Director Just Bought AU$61k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Independent Non-Executive Director, Inmaculada Beaumont, recently bought AU$61k worth of stock, for AU$2.44 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At National Storage REIT

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Scott Smith bought AU$243k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.43 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$2.39. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months National Storage REIT insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does National Storage REIT Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.7% of National Storage REIT shares, worth about AU$48m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At National Storage REIT Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in National Storage REIT shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for National Storage REIT you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

