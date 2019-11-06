Insider Buying: The Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF) Executive Director Just Bought AU$81k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF) Executive Director, Nicholas Smithson, recently bought AU$81k worth of stock, for AU$0.18 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 12%.

Newfield Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Nicholas Smithson is the biggest insider purchase of Newfield Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.16). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Newfield Resources insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Newfield Resources insiders own about AU$37m worth of shares. That equates to 36% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Newfield Resources Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Newfield Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

