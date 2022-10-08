Insider Buying: The NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer Just Bought 13% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) should definitely note that the Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer, Matthew McGraner, recently paid US$15.44 per share to buy US$154k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 13%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In fact, the recent purchase by Matthew McGraner was the biggest purchase of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$15.69 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the NexPoint Real Estate Finance insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Matthew McGraner.

Does NexPoint Real Estate Finance Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares, worth about US$10m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NexPoint Real Estate Finance Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of NexPoint Real Estate Finance we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

