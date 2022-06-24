Insider Buying: The NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Independent Non-Executive Chairman Just Bought 7.1% More Shares

Potential NEXT plc (LON:NXT) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Michael Roney, recently bought UK£171k worth of stock, paying UK£57.10 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 7.1%.

NEXT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Michael Roney was not their only acquisition of NEXT shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of UK£275k worth of shares at a price of UK£78.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£58.78. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Michael Roney was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Michael Roney purchased 6.50k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£68.61. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NEXT insiders own 1.2% of the company, currently worth about UK£86m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NEXT Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in NEXT shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with NEXT and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

