Insider Buying: The Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) CEO, MD & Director Just Bought 4.6% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Potential Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, MD & Director, Stuart Tonkin, recently bought AU$469k worth of stock, paying AU$9.38 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 4.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

See our latest analysis for Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Stuart Tonkin was the biggest purchase of Northern Star Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$9.74 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Northern Star Resources share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Northern Star Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Northern Star Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Northern Star Resources insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about AU$126m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Northern Star Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Northern Star Resources. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Northern Star Resources (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Of course Northern Star Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire investor John Paulson blasts crypto as a worthless bubble, warns SPACs are overvalued, and predicts stubborn inflation in a new interview. Here are the 14 best quotes.

    Paulson, best known for betting against the housing bubble, explained why the price of gold could soar.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Fort Worth-based oilfield servicing company says it may lay off about 1,400 employees

    The largest share of the cuts could come in Bakersfield, California, where about 775 jobs may be lost.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 9% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield. Whether you are an avid investor looking to diversify your portfolio with a range of stocks, […]

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Amid Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields traded at 1.29% as of 6:07 a.m. in New York. They are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the categ

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Xi says China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mainland China's two major stock exchanges are in the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen, on the mainland's border with Hong Kong. In a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Xi said China would continue to support the innovation-driven development of SMEs.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Warren Buffett Is Backing Another IPO -- Here's What You Need to Know

    In recent years, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have invested in more newly or soon-to-be public companies. They're about to have another on their hands.

  • 5 Stocks to Play Strength in the Semiconductor Industry

    The Analog/Mixed Signal Semiconductor industry is one of the most attractive segments of the market where secular growth drivers are huge and deep. MXL, MTSI, MCHP, NXPI and ON are looking good now.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy as Microchip Industry Continues to Thrive

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like Texas Instruments (TXN) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM).

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

    Dividend stocks are typically not known for their potential for rapid gains, but it's not out of the question. Not only are these three dividend stocks well-run businesses that should deliver excellent income and growth for decades to come, but they all could also be big winners as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) comes to a gradual end over the next year or so. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but it could be one of the biggest winners of the normalization of life in the United States.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Create Your Own Stimulus Check with These 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks

    The COVID-19 recession was surprisingly mild. The sharp initial downturn officially lasted only two months, and many workers emerged with more money and better job prospects than ever before. For a comparison, the Great Recession lasted 18 months.