Insider Buying: The OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Chairman & CEO Just Bought US$2.3m Worth Of Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman & CEO, Phillip Frost, recently bought a whopping US$2.3m worth of stock, at a price of US$3.09. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.4%.

OPKO Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Phillip Frost is the biggest insider purchase of OPKO Health shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.06). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While OPKO Health insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of OPKO Health

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. OPKO Health insiders own 35% of the company, currently worth about US$737m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At OPKO Health Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about OPKO Health. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for OPKO Health and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

