Insider Buying: The Orogen Royalties Inc. (CVE:OGN) Independent Director Just Bought 1,500% More Shares

Those following along with Orogen Royalties Inc. (CVE:OGN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Roland Butler, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking CA$1.1m on stock at an average price of CA$0.47. That purchase boosted their holding by 1,500%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orogen Royalties

In fact, the recent purchase by Roland Butler was the biggest purchase of Orogen Royalties shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.47. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Orogen Royalties insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Orogen Royalties

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Orogen Royalties insiders have about 3.9% of the stock, worth approximately CA$3.3m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Orogen Royalties Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Orogen Royalties insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Orogen Royalties (2 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

