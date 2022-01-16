Insider Buying: The Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Founder Just Bought 1.9% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Founder, John Burzynski, recently bought CA$119k worth of stock, for CA$3.96 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 1.9%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Osisko Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Robert Wares bought CA$158k worth of shares at a price of CA$3.15 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$3.98), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Osisko Mining insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.7% of Osisko Mining shares, worth about CA$37m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Osisko Mining Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Osisko Mining shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Osisko Mining (2 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

