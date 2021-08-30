Insider Buying: The Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Non-Executive Director Just Bought AU$83k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Non-Executive Director, Timothy Longstaff, recently bought AU$83k worth of stock, for AU$0.82 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Perenti Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Timothy Longstaff is the biggest insider purchase of Perenti Global shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.89. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Perenti Global share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Perenti Global insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 9.3% of Perenti Global shares, worth about AU$59m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Perenti Global Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Perenti Global insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Perenti Global. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Perenti Global and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

