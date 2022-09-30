Insider Buying: The Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Independent Director Just Bought 2,403% More Shares

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Ian Hammond, recently bought a whopping AU$1.2m worth of stock, at a price of AU$4.60. That increased their holding by a full 2,403%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Perpetual

Notably, that recent purchase by Ian Hammond is the biggest insider purchase of Perpetual shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$23.59. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Ian Hammond was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 264.00k shares worth AU$1.3m. But they sold 2.15k shares for AU$51k. In total, Perpetual insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around AU$4.89. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Perpetual insiders have about 0.4% of the stock, worth approximately AU$4.7m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Perpetual Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Perpetual insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Perpetual has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

