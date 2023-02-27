Insider Buying: Phillip Coulson Just Spent AU$354k On Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) Shares

Potential Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) shareholders may wish to note that insider Phillip Coulson recently bought AU$354k worth of stock, paying AU$0.002 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 66%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Carnavale Resources

Notably, that recent purchase by Phillip Coulson is the biggest insider purchase of Carnavale Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.003. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Carnavale Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 31% of Carnavale Resources shares, worth about AU$2.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Carnavale Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Carnavale Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Carnavale Resources has 5 warning signs (and 4 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

