Insider Buying: The Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Chief Accounting & Administrative Officer Just Bought US$52k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Chief Accounting & Administrative Officer, John Lucey, recently bought US$52k worth of stock, for US$17.96 per share. However, we do note that it only increased their holding by 3.9%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Physicians Realty Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior VP & General Counsel Bradley Page for US$75k worth of shares, at about US$17.27 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$18.14. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Physicians Realty Trust share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Physicians Realty Trust insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Physicians Realty Trust insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$21m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Physicians Realty Trust Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Physicians Realty Trust we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Physicians Realty Trust.

