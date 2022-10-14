Insider Buying: The Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Chief Strategy Officer & Director Just Bought 70% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Mitchell Levinson, the Chief Strategy Officer & Director of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) recently shelled out US$70k to buy stock, at US$2.27 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 70%, which is arguably a good sign.

Pulse Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Mitchell Levinson was the biggest purchase of Pulse Biosciences shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$2.40. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Pulse Biosciences insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Pulse Biosciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Pulse Biosciences insiders own about US$51m worth of shares (which is 57% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pulse Biosciences Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Pulse Biosciences. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Pulse Biosciences (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

