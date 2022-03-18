Insider Buying: The Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) Senior Independent Director Just Bought 112% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) should definitely note that the Senior Independent Director, Simon Downing, recently paid UK£0.16 per share to buy UK£163k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 112%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Purplebricks Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Senior Independent Director Simon Downing was not the only time they bought Purplebricks Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid UK£0.97 per share in a UK£251k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.22). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Simon Downing.

Simon Downing purchased 1.26m shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£0.33. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£2.6m worth of Purplebricks Group stock, about 3.9% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Purplebricks Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Purplebricks Group insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Purplebricks Group. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Purplebricks Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

