Insider Buying: The QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Independent Director Just Bought 35% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Brent Cobb, recently paid US$46.30 per share to buy US$463k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 35%.

QCR Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Brent Cobb is the biggest insider purchase of QCR Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$46.28). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While QCR Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of QCR Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. QCR Holdings insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 3.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At QCR Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of QCR Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of QCR Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

