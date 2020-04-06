Insider Buying: The Quartiers Properties AB (publ) (STO:QUART) Independent Director Just Bought kr86k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Quartiers Properties AB (publ) (STO:QUART) Independent Director, Sten Andersen, recently bought kr86k worth of stock, for kr3.06 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 58%, which is a arguably a good sign.

Quartiers Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Sten Andersen was the biggest purchase of Quartiers Properties shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is kr3.20. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Quartiers Properties share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Quartiers Properties insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Quartiers Properties

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Quartiers Properties insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about kr6.1m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Quartiers Properties Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Quartiers Properties insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Quartiers Properties you should be aware of, and 2 of these are concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

