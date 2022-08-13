Insider Buying: The RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Independent Director Just Bought 47% More Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Brian G. Gray, recently bought a whopping US$980k worth of stock, at a price of US$131. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 47%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RenaissanceRe Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Kevin O'Donnell for US$2.2m worth of shares, at about US$146 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$137. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 37.74k shares for US$5.3m. But insiders sold 1.90k shares worth US$290k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by RenaissanceRe Holdings insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.5% of RenaissanceRe Holdings shares, worth about US$89m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RenaissanceRe Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in RenaissanceRe Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in RenaissanceRe Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

