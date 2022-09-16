Insider Buying: The Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) President Just Bought 4.0% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that John Mirko, the President of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) recently shelled out CA$50k to buy stock, at CA$0.11 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 4.0%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Rokmaster Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by President John Mirko was not the only time they bought Rokmaster Resources shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$0.25 per share in a CA$150k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.10). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Rokmaster Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about CA$0.20. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Rokmaster Resources

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Rokmaster Resources insiders own about CA$2.0m worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rokmaster Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Rokmaster Resources stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Rokmaster Resources has 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

