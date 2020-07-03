Insider Buying: Ronald Fisher Just Spent US$36m On T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares

Those following along with T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider Ronald Fisher, who spent a stonking US$36m on stock at an average price of US$103. That purchase boosted their holding by 163%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

T-Mobile US Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Ronald Fisher is the biggest insider purchase of T-Mobile US shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$106. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Ronald Fisher was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:TMUS Insider Trading Volume July 3rd 2020 More

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. T-Mobile US insiders own about US$629m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At T-Mobile US Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about T-Mobile US. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with T-Mobile US (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

