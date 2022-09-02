Insider Buying: Ryan Lance Just Spent US$988k On Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Ryan Lance recently bought a whopping US$988k worth of stock, at a price of US$31.88. That increased their holding by a full 2,180%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Freeport-McMoRan

Notably, that recent purchase by Ryan Lance is the biggest insider purchase of Freeport-McMoRan shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$28.09. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 46.30k shares for US$1.6m. But insiders sold 170.00 shares worth US$8.5k. Overall, Freeport-McMoRan insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Freeport-McMoRan

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Freeport-McMoRan insiders own about US$167m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Freeport-McMoRan Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Freeport-McMoRan insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Freeport-McMoRan.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

