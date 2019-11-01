Insider Buying: The Sasken Technologies Limited (NSE:SASKEN) Just Bought ₹2.1m Worth Of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Arti Mody, a Sasken Technologies Limited (NSE:SASKEN) insider, recently shelled out ₹2.1m to buy stock, at ₹606 per share. However, we do note that it only increased their holding by 1.4%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Check out our latest analysis for Sasken Technologies

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sasken Technologies

Notably, that recent purchase by Arti Mody is the biggest insider purchase of Sasken Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being ₹590). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Arti Mody was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NSEI:SASKEN Recent Insider Trading, November 1st 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Sasken Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Sasken Technologies insiders own 47% of the company, worth about ₹4.7b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sasken Technologies Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Sasken Technologies. One for the watchlist, at least! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Sasken Technologies.

Of course Sasken Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.